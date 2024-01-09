Iran, Tajikistan to establish innovation and technology center

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Iran and Tajikistan to establish a joint innovation and technology center, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's parliament, the memorandum was signed by Rustam Emomali, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe, and Rouhollah Dehghani, Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy.

The document was signed with the aim of fostering scientific and technical cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran, advancing relations in the sphere of technology and knowledge-based economy.

The signing took place at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology, which Emomali visited during his official trip to Iran.

The House of Technological Innovations houses a center showcasing the country's latest scientific and nanotechnological advancements in various sectors, including food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, animal and poultry feed, medicinal plants, among others.

Iran's House of Technological Innovations collaborates with foreign governmental and scientific institutions to expand the export of scientific products and foster joint scientific and technical cooperation between Iran and other countries.