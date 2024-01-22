Tajikistan, Qatar discuss launching joint transport projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. Tajikistan and Qatar explored initiatives to enhance logistic networks between the two countries, aiming to facilitate cargo and passenger transportation as well as transit, Trend reports.

The discussions unfolded during a meeting between Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, and Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, within the frame of Rahmon's state visit to Qatar.

Rahmon stressed the significance of developing new avenues for bilateral collaboration that are in the interests of both parties. These mechanisms include a specialized joint working committee to investigate and identify priority areas for collaboration between the two nations, as well as the formation of a Qatar-Tajikistan joint economic and investment fund.

The meeting emphasized the importance of joint efforts in promoting mutually beneficial development, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

Considering Tajikistan's significant investment prospects, soliciting capital for projects in energy, light industry, food production, mining, pharmaceuticals, transportation, agriculture, and tourism was deemed critical.

Collaboration in education, science, and culture was highlighted as a key element in strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries. The Tajik president also expressed keen interest in continuing close cooperation with Qatar to ensure security.