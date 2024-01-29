Every family in Tajikistan should have two-year store of vital foods -Tajik president

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 29. Every family in Tajikistan should have a stock of essential food items for up to two years, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Sada holiday, Trend reports.

"Due to climate change, the socio-economic situation in the modern world is worsening every day. With the increasing global population, demand for food products is on the rise. This poses one of the most serious contemporary challenges," Rahmon said.

He noted that in the complex and unpredictable conditions of the modern world, Tajik citizens should work harder, use land and water efficiently and wisely, produce as much as possible, and contribute to the realization of Tajikistan's national strategic goal of ensuring the country's food security.

He further highlighted the impact of the breakdown of old supply chains and the constant rise in food prices on this issue.

Sada is one of the oldest and most important holidays of the Tajik people, symbolizing the triumph of warmth and light over cold and darkness, with its central emblem being the glowing bonfire. This holiday serves as a precursor to Navruz, celebrated on March 20–21 (the ancient New Year holiday). On December 6, 2023, Tajikistan successfully proposed the inclusion of Sada on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List during the 18th session held in Kasane, Botswana.