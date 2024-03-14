Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan revealed

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 14. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan reached $504.4 million in 2023, with Uzbekistan holding a 6.1 percent share and ranking fifth in Tajikistan's overall foreign trade turnover, Trend reports.

This disclosure emerged during a meeting between the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, and the Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov.

Both parties expressed confidence that this figure does not reflect the existing potential between the countries, emphasizing that there are still many opportunities for fully utilizing this potential.

During the meeting, discussions centered on preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on trade and economic cooperation, which is scheduled to be held under the co-chairmanship of the Prime Ministers of the two countries in the city of Dushanbe.

Additionally, opinions were exchanged regarding the expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of priority investment projects, including joint cars' production in Tajikistan and the establishment of tire manufacturing based on Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) to meet the needs of Uzbekistan's automotive industry. Discussions included the joint construction of two hydroelectric power stations on the Zarafshon river.

According to the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan, the country's foreign trade turnover reached $8.328 billion in 2023, which is an increase of 13.9 percent, or $1.019 billion, compared to 2022.