President of Tajikistan urges immediate aid for flood-hit Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 13. Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, has directed the government to plan an urgent supply of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan in response to the country's widespread floods, Trend reports.

Rahmon made the remark during a phone chat with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Tajikistani President's press service.



Rahmon stated that assistance would include basic food and commodities. In light of the severe flooding in Kazakhstan, he extended his solidarity to the people.



The president emphasized the effectiveness and timeliness of Kazakhstan's government's efforts to localize and reduce the effects of the natural disaster, expressing confidence in their speedy resolution.

Furthermore, the heads of state discussed Tajikistan-Kazakhstan cooperation, confirming their mutual willingness to maintain strong partnerships in a variety of settings. The session also included an exchange of views on the planned meetings on bilateral and multilateral forums.



Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that 102,328 individuals, including 37,537 children, have been rescued and evacuated since the flooding began.

A total of 3,246 people, including 1,068 children, have been rescued by air transport. Additionally, 10,120 people have returned home. Currently, 6,757 people, including 3,148 children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers. Furthermore, 1,100 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the affected regions.