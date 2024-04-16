WB predicts decline in Tajikistan's current account surplus

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 16. The World Bank (WB) anticipates that the current account balance of Tajikistan will be 3.5 percent of its GDP in 2024, Trend reports.

The WB forecasts that the balance-to-GDP ratio will decrease to 3 percent in 2025 and further to 2.4 percent in 2026. In contrast, last year, the current account balance stood at 5.7 percent of the GDP.

The WB data underscores that despite a decrease in remittances from Tajik workers abroad in 2023 following their peak in 2022, this was counterbalanced by a rise in gold exports, which contributed 9.5 percent to the country's GDP (up from 4.9 percent in 2022). Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remained subdued, remaining below 1 percent of GDP.

By the end of 2023, Tajikistan's gross international reserves amounted to $3.6 billion, slightly lower than their level of $3.8 billion at the end of 2022.

According to the WB, the current account balance of Tajikistan was 15.3 percent in 2022, while in 2021, it was 8.2 percent.