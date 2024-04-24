Tajikistan and Italy discuss launch of direct flights

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Tajikistan and Italy have discussed the launch of direct flights, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, this issue was raised during a meeting between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two sides also explored collaboration in education and healthcare, including allocating quotas for Tajikistani citizens in Italian higher education institutions.

Additionally, they deliberated on their countries' cooperation within the frameworks of the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations.

Thoughts were exchanged on advancing Tajikistan's initiatives in water and climate-related fields, particularly glacier protection, and garnering support from the international community.

Given the complex international political landscape, effective cooperation in combating modern threats and challenges was deemed necessary. At the end of the meeting, Emomali Rahmon invited Giorgia Meloni to visit Tajikistan.

The President of Tajikistan embarked on his first official visit to Italy and the Vatican on April 22. He also met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Seven new documents were signed following the high-level meetings during the visit.