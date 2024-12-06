Tajikistan and European partners view strides made in uranium site cleanup projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 6. Tajikistan and its European partners have had a chinwag in London about the nuts and bolts of projects focused on cleaning up uranium legacy sites and getting a handle on radioactive waste management, Trend reports.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) organized the Annual Assembly of Contributors to the Environmental Remediation Account (ERA) for Central Asia, where the discussion took place, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

Aziz Nazar, Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies, led the Tajik delegation to the event, where they met with important figures such as Adriaan van der Meer, Chair of the Assembly of the ERA, Esther Harlander, Head of the ERA for Central Asia at the EBRD, and Elektra Tsigaridas, representative of the European Commission.

During these discussions, the parties focused on the implementation of projects for the rehabilitation of uranium heritage sites and the disposal of radioactive waste in the region.

In addition to these discussions, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan held talks to explore ways to enhance coordination between their sectoral bodies within the framework of the ERA. The three countries exchanged views on how to best align their efforts to tackle the environmental challenges posed by uranium mining legacies.

Moreover, the delegation from Tajikistan also held separate meetings with representatives from donor states and organizations to discuss areas of cooperation and joint efforts in implementing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Strategic Master Plan for Environmental Remediation of Uranium Legacy Sites in Central Asia.

