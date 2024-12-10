ADB set to finance disaster relief efforts in Tajikistan

Photo: Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Government of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 10. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will finance disaster relief efforts in Tajikistan to assist populations affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, Trend reports via the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Government of Tajikistan.

The new project was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Committee General Rustam Nazarzoda and an ADB delegation led by Principal Disaster Risk Insurance and Finance Specialist at ADB Thomas Kessler.

The main focus of the meeting was to discuss future cooperation between the committee and the ADB on disaster risk management projects in Tajikistan. The committee chairman provided an overview of the emergencies that occurred in the country this year and highlighted the government's efforts to support affected populations and provide timely assistance.

Since joining ADB in 1998, Tajikistan has benefited from over $2.7 billion in assistance across various sectors, including infrastructure, health, and education, with more than $2.2 billion allocated in grants.