Tajikistan and EDB set sights on modern logistics center and textile cluster

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 10. Tajikistan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have agreed to continue working on the development of new priority projects, including the creation of a textile cluster and a modern logistics center, Trend reports.

This was announced following a meeting in Dushanbe between Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavqi Zavqizoda, and EDB Director for Tajikistan Vladimir Yakunin, according to the Tajik ministry.

The sides discussed increasing EDB financing for projects in critical sectors such as industry, energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, education, healthcare, and the digitalization of the economy, with a particular focus on digitalizing business processes.

Zavqizoda expressed gratitude to the bank's director for the EDB's active support in implementing key projects aimed at the sustainable development of Tajikistan's economy.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution that promotes economic development, commercial relations, and integration across Eurasian countries. Established in 2006 and based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan has been a member of EDB since 2009.