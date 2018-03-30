Turkmen National Council to have meeting on eve of Independence Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressing a government meeting, said that a meeting of the National Council should be held on the eve of Independence Day, marked on Sept. 27, the Turkmenistan TV channel reported.

In early October 2017, a decision was made to transform and rename the Council of Elders into the National Council.

The Council of Elders was serving exclusively as an advisory body. From 1992 to 2008, it was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan.

