Turkmen National Council to have meeting on eve of Independence Day

30 March 2018 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressing a government meeting, said that a meeting of the National Council should be held on the eve of Independence Day, marked on Sept. 27, the Turkmenistan TV channel reported.

In early October 2017, a decision was made to transform and rename the Council of Elders into the National Council.

The Council of Elders was serving exclusively as an advisory body. From 1992 to 2008, it was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan creates commission to improve pricing system in construction
Economy news 17:09
Ashgabat, Seoul hold business talks
Economy news 16:41
Turkmen agriculture ministry prolongs tender
Tenders 16:18
Turkmen president not happy with activity of credit institutions
Turkmenistan 14:54
Turkmenistan increasing fish production
Economy news 14:49
Turkmenistan to further work on Galkynysh gas field
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkmen president okays program for financial, banking system development
Economy news 14:31
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment, pipes via tender
Tenders 09:59
ENI announces tender on well perforation services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:49
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Turkmenistan, Romania see prospects of partnership in energy and transport
Oil&Gas 29 March 16:20
Int'l oil consortium to hold tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 29 March 15:59
Turkmenistan starts sowing cotton in northern province
Economy news 29 March 13:57
OIC assesses parliamentary election in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 29 March 13:31
Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors
Turkmenistan 29 March 11:01
Turkmen state association to buy sugar beet seeds via tender
Tenders 29 March 10:38
Turkmenistan sums up parliamentary election results
Turkmenistan 28 March 20:44
Turkmenistan getting ready for harvest campaign
Economy news 28 March 20:09