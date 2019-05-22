Turkmenistan creates interdepartmental council on seismic risk reduction

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 22

An interdepartmental council on seismic risk reduction in seismic zones of Turkmenistan has been created, Trend reports with reference to a decree issued by the president of the country.

The document was adopted in order to ensure safe social, economic and environmental conditions for the population living in seismically dangerous areas of Turkmenistan, determine and record the level of seismic hazard, and reduce the impact of potential earthquakes.

This should also serve the implementation of the tasks stipulated in the program “Seismic risk reduction in seismically hazardous areas of Turkmenistan.”

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a magnitude 10 earthquake occurred in Ashgabat and claimed numerous lives.

More than 20 digital stationary and dozens of autonomous, mobile seismic stations monitor the seismic activity in Turkmenistan. One of these mobile seismic stations is located in the Karakum Desert.

