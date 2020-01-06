Turkmenistan approves country's representatives to Hungarian-Turkmen commission

6 January 2020 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the Turkmen side's composition of Hungary-Turkmenistan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the president's decree.

On January 20-21, the meeting of the Turkmenistan-Hungary intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation will be held in Budapest. Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economy Batyr Bazarov will participate in the meeting.

More than ten representatives of the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs will attend the event.

As was reported earlier, businessmen involved in agriculture, textile industry, agriculture, bread baking and poultry keeping will discuss the spheres of cooperation with Hungarian partners.

Hungary is interested in increasing import of chemical products, oil and gas processing products from Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan is learning from Hungarian experience in improvement of irrigation systems and water resources management.

Turkmenistan and Hungary signed an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion in respect of taxes on income and capital in June 2016.

The diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1992.

