Turkmenistan discusses prospects of co-op with UN structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held meetings in Ashgabat with regional representatives of several units of United Nations, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan. 14.

At a meeting with Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Viorel Gutu, projects and programs in the field of promoting agricultural development and solving problems related to food security were discussed, a source in the ministry said.

During the meeting with Regional Coordinator for Central Asia of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Dmitry Godunov, the parties focused on the main vectors of cooperation, such as promotion of investments, modernizing the customs service, transport and logistics sectors, and studying the issue of the country's entry to World Trade Organization (WTO), the source said.

Meetings were also held with Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ashita Mittal and the Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO Cluster Office located in Tehran Cvetan Cvetkovski.

