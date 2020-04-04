Turkmenistan announces measures to prevent economic downturn due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

The president of Turkmenistan outlined a number of tasks to prevent the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.



The Government meeting dedicated to the results of the first quarter of this year was held on April 3, 2020. Speaking at the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that international experts predict a global economic downturn and outlined the necessary measures to ensure that the economy continues to develop.



The head of state also highlighted the need for growth of the domestic market.

The support for small and medium-sized businesses was also discussed. In particular, the need to expand the lending program to small and medium-sized businesses was noted.

Berdimuhamedov ordered to make a list of enterprises that shall provide benefits for deferred payment of taxes and loan arrears. He also ordered to prepare proposals for reviewing the state budget and budget expenditures and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.



The president noted that coronavirus outbreak also causes problems for air transport. In this regard, instructions were given to take measures to defer the payment of taxes or taken loans, as well as to support them.

The stable operation of the trading system was also noted alongside the necessity to create stocks of essential goods, including food products.

It was emphasized that in the current situation, it is important to continue building the energy ring inside the country as well as the electricity and communication system Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan.