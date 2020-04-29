New EU Strategy for Central Asia discussed in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

The EU Strategy for Central Asia, which provides partnership in the security, trade and economic, transport and energy fields, was discussed during an online meeting with Peter Burian, EU special representative for Central Asia, arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Zolotoy Vek (Golden Age) newspaper.

Peter Burian stressed that Europe welcomes the policy of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his international initiatives aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

The dynamics of the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the European community was noted, and joint projects and programs in the field of education, environmental protection, economy, support for the development of the private sector and agriculture were discussed.

The parties expressed willingness to expand the partnership and emphasized that Turkmenistan and the EU members states will enhance their relationship.

The EU strategy for Central Asia was adopted in 2007. This strategy represents the European Union's long-term commitment to regional and bilateral cooperation with its partners form Central Asian countries.

