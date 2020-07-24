EU to deliver COVID-19 tests to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

The European Union (EU) will supply oxygen generators, personal protective equipment and tests for COVID-19 to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Arzuw NEWS information portal.

The delivery is carried out within the framework of EU's Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Program (CACCR), launched on July 15.

The program will provide healthcare professionals in the region with a total of 400,000 sets of personal protective equipment and 1,000 sets of diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

In addition to providing the necessary medicines and equipment, the CACCR program will also help laboratories and hospitals in Turkmenistan better prepare for possible similar pandemics in the future.

This program will analyze the needs of Turkmen hospitals, and will develop an action plan for each hospital within the framework of the WHO guidelines. Furthermore, the program will provide basic epidemiological training for health workers in Turkmenistan.

CACCR will be implemented through the World Health Organization (WHO), and its total cost was 3 million euros.

As it was reported earlier, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe).

WHO/Europe came to Turkmenistan on July, 2020 at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Earlier, WHO told Trend, that the efforts to get ready to respond to possible COVID-19 spread in the country are underway in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the country has recently strengthened measures to prevent the transmission of respiratory infections and protect the health of the people, including at mass gatherings, markets, shops and on public transport.

To the date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

