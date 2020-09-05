UNWTO gives tips to Turkmenistan on tourism development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

If Turkmenistan introduces visa-free tourism this may contribute the further development of the tourism industry in the country, United Nations World Tourism Organization told Trend.

UNWTO noted that these measures helped Uzbekistan to increase the number of tourists.

Referring to measures that might improve Turkmenistan’s tourism industry, UNWTO noted that investing in tourism transport infrastructure would also help the sector’s development.

"It is widely recognized that logistics plays vital role in enhancing a country’s image as a tourist destination," noted UNWTO.

It was explained by the fact that the easier and cheaper it is to get to and around a destination, the more people wish to visit it.

"It is very important to invest in human capital. Tourism is the ultimate person-to-person sector," added UNWTO.

Developing the tourism workers of today, as well as educating the workers of tomorrow will ensure Turkmenistan will be able to count on well-qualified specialists and experts who will push the sector forward, said UNWTO.

In addition, UNWTO pointed out that the organization is ready to work closely with Turkmenistan as it develops its human capital, for example through the UNWTO Online Academy or through supporting entrepreneurship and innovation within the sector.