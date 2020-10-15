Sprayers for sanitary purposes delivered in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15



The United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan (UNFPA) has delivered 300 sprayers to the center for public health and nutrition of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan intended for use in sanitary and preventive purposes, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The delivery was carried out in the framework of cooperation between the UN and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan at the request of the ministry.

This cooperation is indicated in the Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan for Acute Infectious Disease.

As reported, Turkmenistan has doubled the financial resources allocated for the purchase of Immunobiological medicine.

Financial resources were increased due to the plan for the procurement of vaccines and injecting equipment for immunization from 2021 through 2025 within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Provision of Procurement Services between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF”, that was concluded in 2015.

Turkmenistan takes all necessary measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases following who recommendations and taking into account the country's national legislation.

Turkmenistan also previously carried out routine immunization, which provides for mandatory vaccination against 14 diseases. The vaccines were purchased through UNICEF and pre-qualified by WHO.

