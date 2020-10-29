Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan amid COVID-19

Turkmenistan 29 October 2020 11:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has brought back its citizens on a charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The charter flight was arranged by a Boeing-777-200LR of Turkmen Airlines, which brought Turkmen citizens to the country from Russia’s Tatarstan, who were unable to return due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Earlier, planes from Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, and EU countries with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

