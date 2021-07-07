Turkmenistan introduces mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has introduced mandatory vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic for people over the age of 18, Trend reports with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan electronic newspaper.

The contraindications for obtaining a preventive vaccination against COVID-19 are: People with an allergic reactions to any of the components of the vaccine, pregnant women and women during lactation, people under the age of 18, people with high fever, the presence of acute and chronic diseases in the period of exacerbation.

So far, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

Since the first days of COVID-19 spread globally, Turkmenistan has formed and prepared a unified national strategy to combat COVID-19, which provides a set of organizational, legal, financial, economic, sanitary-epidemiological, medical, and quarantine measures.

A government commission for the fight against dangerous infectious diseases was created to handle the issue.

In addition, an operational headquarters was established in the country with the involvement of representatives of state structures.

Turkmenistan has introduced a step-by-step strengthening of border, migration and customs regimes, as well as restrictions on Turkmenistan's air traffic with foreign countries that are objectively dictated by the situation.

In addition, the relevant departments of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry conduct testing and quarantine measures for all people arriving in Turkmenistan from abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva