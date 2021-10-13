Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years

Turkmenistan 13 October 2021 21:00 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil
Belarus to launch full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine by year’s end
Belarus to launch full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine by year’s end
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
FM Zalkaliani calls US Defense Secretary's upcoming visit 'historic' Georgia 22:00
IEA urges more investment in clean energy Economy 21:41
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM Finance 21:39
Cloud services take incredible leap in Azerbaijan - ONYX Economy 21:13
Azerbaijan denies information about return of Iranian drivers to their country Politics 21:04
Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years Turkmenistan 21:00
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of missing serviceman whose remains found in Hadrut Politics 20:23
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organizes webinar on pharmaceutical products (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 20:08
Businessmen from Russia's Udmurtia Republic to visit Azerbaijan Economy 20:02
Remains of missing Azerbaijani servicemen found in liberated Hadrut Azerbaijan 19:28
Georgian cargo turnover increases Georgia 18:34
Azerbaijani construction company opens tender to buy design estimates for overhauls Azerbaijan 18:34
Turkish president to pay one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 18:29
Iran sees increase in value of exports from Ardabil Province Business 18:28
Azerbaijan’s Interior ministry reveals details of severe road accident with passenger bus in Baku Society 18:28
EBRD to provide loan to Uzbek fiberglass producer Business 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:26
Turkmenistan and WIPO ink new deal on provision of services Turkmenistan 18:26
Azerbaijan holds presentation of website on Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 17:58
IMF expects economic growth in Georgia Georgia 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,265 more COVID-19 cases, 868 recoveries Society 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:48
Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion Arab World 17:46
India committed to mainstream biodiversity consideration across all sectors: Environment Minister Other News 17:41
Iran’s TPO unveils amount of funds allocated to support non-oil exports Business 17:40
ADB to prioritize Uzbekistan’s transformation to market-based economy through reforms (Exclusive) Business 17:39
Good vaccination rate helpful for Indian economy, says IMF's Gita Gopinath Other News 17:38
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Turkish, Georgian affiliates share financial data for 1H2021 Finance 17:31
TAP launches public consultation on Network Code Oil&Gas 17:30
Indian Cabinet approves phase-2 of Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation Other News 17:28
Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency Society 17:26
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army leaves for Istanbul Politics 17:24
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immunity - Azerbaijan's chief infectologist Society 17:23
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 17:22
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan Transport 17:21
Georgia shows good dynamics in foreign trade data - minister Georgia 17:14
Azerbaijan's MoD comments on sounds of explosions heard in Ganja Politics 17:13
Bank of Georgia and USAID support Georgian business Georgia 17:12
ARETI presents proposals for dev’t of Turkmen Caspian shelf Turkmenistan 17:11
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 17:08
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO) Politics 16:59
French Orano continues administrative procedures to start uranium production in Kazakhstan Business 16:55
Karabakh conflict over, it's time to talk about peace - CMO chairman Politics 16:53
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at Chabahar port Transport 16:51
Iran's IRENEX reveals sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company Oil&Gas 16:48
European coal demand and production correlation Oil&Gas 16:47
Oracle opens Jerusalem underground data center US 16:24
German economic institutes slash 2021 growth forecast to 2.4% Europe 16:22
Turkmen chemical plant opens manufacturing of laundry soaps Turkmenistan 16:17
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil Arab World 16:16
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company implements its production plan Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank looks to raise share of business loans in its portfolio Finance 15:48
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan Turkey 15:48
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for road reconstruction in Baku Politics 15:47
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:39
Masdar company to invest in solar energy in Georgia Georgia 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes Transport 15:36
Georgian wheat imports from Russia down Georgia 15:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 15:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 15:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13 Uzbekistan 15:30
Passenger transport indicators up twofold in Kazakhstan Transport 15:17
US Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Talimarjon field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:17
Iran-Oman joint trade commission to discuss pressing issues at upcoming meeting Business 15:12
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 15:10
Iran receives first delivery of domestic made ambulance bus Transport 15:08
AZAL and Airbus Discussing the Possibility of the Airline's Fleet Renewal Other News 14:59
Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of CIS FMs Council in Minsk Politics 14:54
Azerbaijan’s solar photovoltaic power capacity up by over 12% Oil&Gas 14:53
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:47
New nepheline syenite plant to open in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 14:30
Iran preparing for unloading large volumes of basic goods in coming months Transport 14:28
India needs 5,630 GW solar capacity by 2070 for net zero emissions: study Other News 14:10
Malabar drill may expand in future: US navy chief Other News 14:05
Indian FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms in meeting with institutional investors in US Other News 14:03
In general we are satisfied with Russian peace mediation - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
Our involvement in Afghanistan was only limited to our peacekeepers - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:58
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev Politics 13:56
Main principle in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is independence - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:49
The plan is to return former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Kenya to launch tea processing plant in Iran Business 13:48
We need to look to the future, because we have discovered new gas deposits - President Aliyev Politics 13:47
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan Politics 13:36
Iran working with China for affordable housing project Construction 13:35
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 13:27
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 13:26
Volume of funds spent on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria disclosed Oil&Gas 13:23
Iran-Saudi Arabia talks continue with oil market in spotlight - energy expert Oil&Gas 13:19
First hydrotests begin on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank eyes opening branch in liberated territories Economy 13:13
Kazakhstan looks to introduce energy consumption standards Kazakhstan 13:12
Azerbaijan to partake in Russian Energy Week int'l forum in Moscow Oil&Gas 13:09
Iran’s West Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its production plans Oil&Gas 13:08
Georgia, Austria sign protocol on cooperation Georgia 13:07
Kazakhstan, Lithuania eye launching direct interstate flights Kazakhstan 13:01
Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia taking place in Moscow Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals assets growth for 1H2021 Finance 12:58
Turkey sees rise in local real estate sold to Azerbaijani citizens for 9M2021 Turkey 12:57
Belarus to launch full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine by year’s end Russia 12:46
Israeli startups raised $5.9b in Q3 Israel 12:43
All news