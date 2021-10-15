Turkmenistan, WB talk new areas of co-op

Turkmenistan 15 October 2021 19:06 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Turkmenistan, WB talk new areas of co-op Turkmenistan 19:06
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy clarifier Tenders 19:05
Gasoline prices in Georgia increase Georgia 19:04
Money transfers to Azerbaijan via Golden Crown service grow for 9M2021 Economy 19:03
Iran looking to develop renewable energy - SATBA Business 19:02
Azerbaijani MoD discusses mine clearing in liberated territories with French delegation (PHOTO) Politics 18:38
Iran eyeing increase in trade with Spain Business 18:26
Export-oriented local Georgian company to get benefits within USAID program Georgia 17:59
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 Arab World 17:58
Russia, Venezuela developing secured messenger — Rostec Russia 17:31
Kazatomprom to look for new ways to bolster nuclear energy for peaceful purposes Oil&Gas 17:31
Turkmenistan discloses area allotted for sowing winter barley in Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 17:04
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan Economy 17:03
First container train on its way to Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 16:52
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well at Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 16:38
Kazakhstan to exempt Caspian oil exports from customs duties Economy 16:37
Kazakhstan unveils data on trade with other EAEU states Business 16:32
Volume of financial assets of non-financial corporations in Georgia increases Georgia 16:10
LUKOIL Uzbekistan to buy ceramic balls for catalysts via tender Tenders 15:50
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev Politics 15:37
U.S. administers 405.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 15:31
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15:19
Geostat shares data on revenues of Georgian enterprises for 2020 Georgia 15:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14:46
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 14:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 more COVID-19 cases, 735 recoveries Society 14:42
Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’ Society 14:41
French Renault begins production and commercial activities in Uzbekistan Business 14:39
NEQSOL Holding supports ADA University’s project to restore Gazakh Seminary (PHOTO) Economy 14:30
Azerbaijan's agrarian agency discloses volume of issued subsidies in 9M2021 Business 14:26
Money transfers to Georgia exceed investments Georgia 14:21
Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 14:17
Georgian air cargo transportation decreases Georgia 13:56
Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on delimitation of borders - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:42
TAP helped in reducing European gas market volatility Oil&Gas 13:41
Armenia has destroyed 16 of the 17 mosques in Shusha - President Aliyev Economy 13:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia refuses to provide us with full maps of mined areas Politics 13:28
For about 30 years, Armenia, together with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan for drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev Politics 13:16
Illegal Armenian armed forces attempt new provocation against Azerbaijani units Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs Business 13:15
President Ilham Aliyev hailed special role of President Vladimir Putin in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh Politics 13:14
City of Aghdam was called “Hiroshima of the Caucasus” - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:13
Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history - President Aliyev Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS Politics 13:00
Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel Oil&Gas 12:59
Iran seeks to transform its ports to transshipment hubs Transport 12:45
Microfinance sector in Georgia hopes to rebound from COVID-19, shares forecast Georgia 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format (PHOTO) Politics 12:39
France's intention to take part in de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands - important, MP says Politics 12:35
Death toll climbs to seven following fatal gun battles in Beirut Arab World 12:25
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops Politics 12:19
EBRD talks on financing of construction of high-voltage transmission line in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:16
Israeli companies getting increasingly interested in Russian market — Lavrov Russia 12:13
TAP compensated decreasing share of imports from Norway and other LNG to Europe Oil&Gas 12:05
Azerbaijan’s Parliament adopts bill ‘On Independence Day’ Politics 12:03
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan Business 12:01
Turkmenistan’s cotton mill shares export data for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 11:56
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance Transport 11:53
Turkmen enterprise reveals volume of oil products shipped to consumers Turkmenistan 11:50
Uzbekistan approves funding for dozen of scientific projects Business 11:47
Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani agrarian agency talks female entrepreneurs provided with preferential loans Business 11:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 15 Uzbekistan 11:28
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road Construction 11:22
USAID ready to continue investing in agriculture dev’t in Azerbaijan Business 11:22
JOCAP updates on offshore installation campaign for Absheron field Oil&Gas 11:19
JOCAP details ongoing works at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 15 Georgia 11:08
IEA lowers forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 oil output Oil&Gas 10:57
Georgian honey exports skyrocket, following COVID-ravaged year Georgia 10:50
Azersu OJSC eyes attracting investments for implementation of its projects Economy 10:43
Oil prices climb on power boost, set for multi-week gains Oil&Gas 10:41
Brand new iPhone 13 smartphones with 50GB free internet now available at Azercell Exclusive shops! Society 10:37
Georgia and International Labor Organization to launch new co-op programs Georgia 10:30
Kazakhstan eyes expanding share of exports of Russian trading house Kazakhstan 10:29
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 15 Uzbekistan 10:21
Turkmenistan, UN discuss strategic cooperation Turkmenistan 10:20
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy electric valve actuator Tenders 10:11
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply Oil&Gas 10:09
SOCAR-STP certified by American Petroleum Institute for manufacturing products Oil&Gas 10:05
Russia, Israel to coordinate efforts at UN to counter history revision Russia 10:03
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran building a new port in Golestan Province Transport 09:51
Uzbek State Tax Committee discloses amount of taxes paid by Facebook, Apple, Google Finance 09:46
High energy prices to remain throughout 2022 at least Oil&Gas 09:43
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry addresses population regarding explosions in Ganja Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan to build water treatment facilities in Alat FEZ (PHOTO) Economy 09:25
Superb offers from Nar for customers! (FOTO) Society 08:58
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID' Other News 08:49
Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say US 08:18
Iranian Golestan Province governor talks railway trade with Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 2,232 daily COVID-19 recoveries Kazakhstan 07:29
Oil prices rise on tight supply, set for weekly gain of more than 2% Oil&Gas 06:38
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with U.S. Blinken Arab World 05:34
England eases COVID-19 testing rules for most incoming passengers from Oct. 24 Europe 04:38
Nigerian troops kill 45 gunmen in north region Other News 03:41
5.8 magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia Other News 02:43
300 more residents evacuated amid volcano eruption on Spain's island Europe 01:45
U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for older and high-risk people US 01:13
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 00:40
