Turkmenistan preparing to take part in UN Climate Change Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing to take part in the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, Trend reports with reference to the Golden Age electronic newspaper.

Thus, as part of supporting the country's efforts in implementing projects in the field of environmental and climate protection, the UK Embassy in Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) organized an online meeting of partners. During the meeting, participants familiarized themselves with the process of preparing the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), ongoing programmatic activity in Turkmenistan as part of efforts to achieve national priorities in the field of climate change.

“Countries need to come together to achieve an ambitious, comprehensive and balanced outcome of the high-level talks at COP26 in Glasgow that will address all issues and leave no party behind. The British Embassy in Turkmenistan is pleased to actively cooperate with the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, UNDP and national partners in supporting Turkmenistan in the preparatory process for COP26. We are also ready to work with all like-minded people to further support the Turkmen government's national efforts to combat climate change,” said John Hamilton, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, in his opening speech.

In turn, representatives of national ministries and authorities joined the discussions on the preparation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is currently being developed under the coordination of UNDP in Turkmenistan, and also informed the participants about the preparations for the visit of the high-level Turkmen delegation to the Glasgow summit.

Participants also viewed the Final Summary of Youth Initiatives in Turkmenistan, which will be presented at the UN Youth Conference on Climate Change (COY16).