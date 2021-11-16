Turkmen Foreign Ministry holds briefing dedicated to int'l events with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

On November 16, 2021, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan a briefing was organized which was dedicated to the results of the visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Turkey where the Leader of Turkmenistan took part at the Eighth Summitof the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), as well as to the issues of the preparation to the Summit of the Heads of the Member-States of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the chair of Turkmenistan, which is to take place on November 28 of the current year.

Heads and representatives of the local media and foreign journalists accredited in Turkmenistan took part atthe press-briefing. Representatives of foreign mass media from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, India, United Arab Emirates, France, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Ukraine also participated to the briefing by videoconferencing.

Having warmly greeted the participants of the briefing, the deputy head of the foreign political agency of Turkmenistan VepaHajiyev especially noted the importance of the current meeting from the point of view of all-round activation of international interaction of our country on authoritative platforms of regional and globalsignificance.

He underlined that the main themes of today’s briefing are the results of the working visit of the President of TurkmenistanGurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Turkey which took place on November 12 of the current year.

By highlighting the main vectors emanating from the speech of the Leader of Nation at the 8th Summitof the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), V.Hajiyev underlined the significance of Turkmenistan’s joining the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States as an observer.

It was specifically noted that the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council held in Istanbul marks a new milestone in the interaction of Turkmenistan with the Turkic-speaking states where there are broad opportunities for the joint work in such spheres as economy, trade, investments, ecology, science, education and some other perspective fields.

The briefing gave an opportunity to consider the key directions of work of the important regional structure – the Turkic Council which unites Turkic-speaking public, who has verified that the cultural values unite the peoples of the world and strengthen humanitarian dialogue between the countries.

During the second part of the briefing the participants got acquainted with the progress of the preparatory work to the 15th Summit of the Heads of the Member-states of the Economic Cooperation Organization under the chair of Turkmenistan which will be held on November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat.

As is known, Turkmenistan as a country which chairs this year in the ECO and as a receiving state of the Summit of the Organization, conducts preparatory work on the very high level.

Within the framework of the main events the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization as well as the Business Forum of the member-countries of the ECOwill be held.

In the meaningful speeches of the participants it was highlighted that the dynamic, consistent and innovational character of the peace-loving foreign policy strategy of our state constitutes the basis for the steady strengthening of international authority and the growth of its role in regional and global geopolitics.

Thus, the Meeting of the Leaders of the member-countries of the ECO, which will take place on November 28, on the Foundation Day of the Organization will be a good opportunity for the exchange of views on a broad range of issues, being the biggest final event of the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in this authoritative Organization.

The representatives of the mass media during the briefing received not only detailed information on the latest events in the international life of our state, presented by the speakers, but also the opportunity to ask their questions.