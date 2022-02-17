Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan discusses preparations for Sixth Caspian Summit
Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
Today, on February 17, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed key issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation.
The ministers also touched upon preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
During January riots there was real threat to security of Kazakh citizens and integrity of country - president
Kazakhstan to hold accountable those responsible for violating rights of citizens during January riots
US remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to bolster European energy security - State Dept
ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport makes statement over protest of truck drivers