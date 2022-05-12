OSCE predicts increase in importance of trade routes through ports of Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) believes that trade routes through Turkmen ports can become more important, told Trend.

"The OSCE expects that in connection with the current global crisis, trade routes through the Caspian Sea will become more important since the world economy needs strong and diversified supply chains," the organization said.

Cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan is also focused on the areas of digitalization, renewable energy sources and environmental management.

At the same time, the OSCE's flagship project in the field of trade in the region is "green ports", and it is expected that cooperation in this area will make a significant contribution to economic growth in Turkmenistan.

The aim of the project is to facilitate trade flows from Asia to Europe through the Caspian Sea, making them faster, cheaper and more sustainable. In addition to Turkmenistan, the OSCE project covers Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.