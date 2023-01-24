FlyDubai resumes regular flights to Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. FlyDubai Airline has resumed regular flights on the Dubai-Ashgabat-Dubai route from January 24, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The airline will operate direct scheduled flights from Dubai (UAE) to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) on Mondays and Thursdays, and flights from Ashgabat to Dubai will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The planes will depart from Dubai at 23:55 (GMT+4), the arrival time at Ashgabat airport the next day is at 03:25 (GMT+5). Departure of the return flight is at 04:35 (GMT+5), arrival in Dubai at 06:30 (GMT+4).

Regular flights between Dubai and Ashgabat were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.