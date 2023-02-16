Turkmenistan, Russia seek to expand joint participation in energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Russia cooperates with Turkmenistan at various levels both bilaterally, including in the format of an intergovernmental commission, and multilaterally, primarily within the framework of the CIS Electric Power Council, a source in the Ministry of Energy of Russia told Trend.

It was noted that Turkmenistan and Russia actively cooperate in the oil and gas and electric power sectors.

"The basis of our cooperation in the electric power industry is created by the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2020 between the Ministries of Energy of Russia and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of electric power. The document records the readiness of the parties to assist companies in the implementation of joint and cross-border projects," the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Furthermore, it was stressed that a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in December 2022, following which the parties agreed on the need to expand the areas of joint participation in energy projects, as well as increase the degree of interaction between relevant departments and companies of the two countries.

The Russian Ministry of Energy added that the implementation of these goals in the future will make it possible to more effectively solve the tasks facing both countries in the energy sector, as well as form the basis for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.