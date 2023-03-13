Ashgabat to host Turkmenistan-Tatarstan business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Turkmenistan-Tatarstan (Russia) business forum will be held on March 15 in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen government in charge of the country's trade and textile complex Batyr Atdaev, during an online meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 10, informed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov about the ongoing preparations for the Turkmen-Tatarstan business forum.

According to the information, the event will be attended by representatives of government agencies that are part of the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, industry departments, as well as heads of a number of Turkmen and Tatarstan companies operating in various industries.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening traditional cooperation with the Russian Federation and its subjects, including the Republic of Tatarstan.

Leading Tatarstan enterprises are working in Turkmenistan, getting engaged in various projects in engineering, shipbuilding, petrochemical, energy, and medical sectors. Among the companies are KAMAZ PJSC, Tatneft PJSC, Eidos-Medicine LLC, KER-Holding Management Company LLC, Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, KMPO JSC, Kazancompressormash JSC, Kazan Helicopters JSC.