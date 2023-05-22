Turkmenistan working to simplify transportation along North-South corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Turkmenistan is working to improve and simplify transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev at the 14th annual "Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic forum on May 18, 2023.

Speaking at the session dedicated to the North-South corridor, Chakiyev pointed out the great potential of his country in the logistics of transit flows, especially taking into account the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, which is the eastern branch of the North-South direction.

Chakiyev added that today the main flow of cargo transportation along the North-South corridor in Turkmenistan passes through the southern border crossing with Iran, Sarakhs (Iran), but there is also the Akayla (Turkmenistan) - Inche Burun (Iran) crossing in the west of the country, which can increase the volume of transit.

"The possibility of using another direction is being developed – through the Artyk station on the Turkmenistan's Ashgabat-Mary line, where a private cargo terminal for transshipment of goods between rail and road transport has been built and started functioning. In the development of multimodal transportation, Turkmenistan is also working to provide preferential conditions for drivers, including simplified visa rules and tariffs," the head of the agency said.