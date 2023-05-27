Turkmenistan participates in OECD projects in fields of trade and transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Turkmenistan is currently included in the regional work on the development of the private sector, trade and transport links of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), OECD Directorate for Global Relations and Cooperation, Grégory Lecomte told Trend.

Commenting on the areas in which work is currently being carried out, Lecomte stressed that Turkmenistan is part of the monitoring phase of the EU-funded project to Improving the Legal Environment for Business in Central Asia.

"This project will assess the implementation of the recommendations formulated in 2021 and take into account the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine for the country," he said.

Lecomte noted that Turkmenistan will be included in the Trade Facilitation indicators for the first time OECD in the framework of a regional project.

Meanwhile, the OECD is an international economic organization that acts as a coordinator of the social, economic and environmental policies of the leading industrial countries.