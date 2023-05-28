Top Turkmen banks by number of users of mobile banking services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank became the leader for most number of registered users of mobile banking services in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Halkbank has 16,508 registered users of this service (in April 16,423 users). In second place - is Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank - 14,402 users (in April 14,126 users), and in third - is Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank - 12,921 users (12,701 users).

Halkbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (8,182 users) and Lebap (6,230 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Mobile Banking service as of 01.05.2023:

Bank: Number of registered users Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 16,508 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 14,402 Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 12,921 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,493 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,296 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,327 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 254 Total number of registered users 64,201

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.

For example, over the past six months, the number of Mobile Banking service users in the country has increased from 58,449 to 64,201.