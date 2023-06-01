Turkmenistan and Romania hold inter-ministerial consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Consultations were held in Bucharest on May 31, 2023 between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Romania on the inventory and improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, during the consultations, the parties reviewed the list of existing and expired interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents under consideration between the two countries.

At the same time, during the consultations, the diplomats identified the most promising areas for expanding the bilateral legal framework.

Meanwhile, the business delegation of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings with representatives of private circles of Romania in early May 2023, where issues related to providing support to small and medium-sized businesses were discussed.