Turkmenistan interested in implementing industrial projects by Daewoo E&C

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals for the implementation of projects in the chemical industry by the South Korean Daewoo E&C company, including the construction of plants for the production of ammonia and urea, phosphate fertilizers, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, this information was announced by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the South Korean Daewoo Engineering & Construction Jong Won-ju.

During the meeting, the Head of state noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the South Korean both in the political and diplomatic sphere and in the trade and economic sphere, and also added that large South Korean companies are participating in the implementation of important projects in the gas, chemical industry and other sectors of Turkmenistan.

Among the most important topics of interaction, the parties named the chemical industry, where Turkmenistan aims to develop its rich reserves of natural raw materials, the production of highly liquid products on the domestic and foreign markets, innovative modernization of production taking into account modern environmental requirements as one of the main options, attracting investment in this area.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation in development of new cities, in particular the use of Korean smart city technologies, developments in the field of renewable energy sources.