Daewoo E&C to build large gas processing plant in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 15. South Korean Daewoo E&C company is preparing to build a large gas processing plant in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to official information, the new plant will produce mineral fertilizers from natural gas. The production capacity of the plant will be 660,000 tons of ammonia and 1.15 million tons of urea per year.

The company conducted a joint study with the Turkmenhimiya State Concern to determine the location of the future plant with environmentally friendly production in the western region of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in the Ahal region of Turkmenistan in 2019, a plant was launched that processes natural gas into synthetic gasoline of the Euro-5 standard on an industrial scale.