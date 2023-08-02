Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 2 August 2023 02:20 (UTC +04:00)
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye markedly magnifies

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 2. The trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan from January through May 2023 amounted to $1.09 billion, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, these figures in the reporting period are 50.4 percent more than in the first five months of last year ($724.3 million).

Turkmen exports to Türkiye amounted to $688.51 million from January through May this year, which is 2.1 times more than in the same period in 2022 ($326.1 million).

Turkmenistan in the first five months of this year increased imports from Türkiye by 1.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($398.19 million) - up to $405.32 million.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $2.06 billion, which is 21.8 percent more than in 2021 ($1.69 billion).

