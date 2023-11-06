Turkmenistan discusses prospects of co-op with Turkish Çalık Holding

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Turkmenistan discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation with Turkish Çalık Holding A.Ş, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Board Chairman at Çalık Holding A.Ş Ahmet Çalık and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his working trip to the Balkan region of the country.

Positively assessing the significant contribution of Turkish companies, including Çalık Holding, to the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov stressed that the country is always open for effective mutually beneficial long-term cooperation.

At the same time, commenting on the commissioning of new energy and social facilities, he noted that this testifies to the economic potential of Turkmenistan, whose priority is the prosperity of the country and improving the welfare of the people.

In turn, Ahmet Çalık stressed that the recent official visit of the head of Turkmenistan to Türkiye and the joint business forum in Ankara have become an incentive for Turkish businessmen to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation has concluded a deal with the Turkish 'Çalık Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' company for the construction of a new power plant.

This power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be built near Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region, located in the west of Turkmenistan.

The decision on construction was made in order to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electric energy to domestic consumers, as well as to increase the volume of their own exports.