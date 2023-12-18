Turkmenistan cooperates closely with interstate unities in Eurasian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan continues its active engagement with interstate associations in the Eurasian region, placing special emphasis on economic cooperation and regional integration, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Khodjamyrat Geldymyradov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

Geldymyradov noted that Turkmenistan's strategy for international partnerships focuses on expanding the spheres of interaction by leveraging the rich cumulative potential and positive experiences.

He underscored the significance of these efforts, particularly in the context of the nation's commitment to sustainable development and the enhancement of partnerships with the member states of the CIS.

He added that Turkmenistan actively participates in various initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, relying on its abundant experience to support and promote projects within the framework of interstate unities.

The meeting is being held in the center of VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow. Before the meeting, the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized themselves with the international exhibition forum Russia, which started at the VDNKh exhibition center.

The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's regions and the new production technologies of the country.

