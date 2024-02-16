Turkmenistan explores energy collaboration with UNECE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed issues of enhancing international cooperation in the field of renewable energy and natural gas, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting of representatives of relevant ministries, departments, and state concerns in Turkmenistan with Director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the UNECE, Dario Liguti, who arrived in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, an interesting exchange of views took place on the achievements of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan and the implementation of tasks in this area.

The parties noted that important importance is attached to the introduction of modern advanced technologies into the production complexes of the country, which has rich reserves of fuel and energy resources, as well as the exchange of experience with the world's largest companies and international organizations in this field.

At the same time, during the meeting, the representative of the UNECE praised Turkmenistan's accumulated experience in preventing hazardous waste from entering the atmosphere and actively using modern technologies in this area, noting that natural gas and its components play an important role in the introduction of renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, among the priorities of cooperation between the parties were technologies for processing and expanding the use of energy resources, as well as improving the management of the industry.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively directing efforts towards the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar energy, while the country is striving to diversify its energy base and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon resources, encouraging investments in the wind and solar energy sectors.

These efforts not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also contribute to strengthening energy security and sustainable development in the region.