Turkmenistan ramps up investments for national economic development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. The volume of investments aimed at the development of the national economy of Turkmenistan increased by 7.5 percent last year compared to 2022, Trend reports.

Serdar Jorayev, Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy, made this announcement on February 9, 2024, at an extended Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

According to him, this increase in the specified period in relation to GDP amounted to 18.3 percent.

The minister noted that of the total amount of capital investments spent last year, 49.1 percent were allocated for industrial facilities and 50.9 percent for social buildings.

Furthermore, Jorayev added that in 2023, 100 meetings of balance sheet commissions were held, including 80 regional ones, during which the results of the financial and economic activities of ministries and sectoral departments, their accountable institutions, and enterprises were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently observed economic expansion through focused efforts in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

The nation is actively implementing measures to attract foreign investments, with a specific focus on diversifying the economy and improving the overall business climate.