Turkmenistan aims to strengthen comprehensive co-op with Middle East

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 22. Turkmenistan is seriously interested in substantially strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the Middle East states, notably with the UAE, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made this statement at a meeting with UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The regularity and exceptional productivity of bilateral meetings, as noted by the parties during the meeting, demonstrate a shared desire to take traditional dialogue to a qualitatively new level, fully meeting the priorities of socioeconomic development and the national interests of each party.



Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to the UAE in early January of this year.

As it was emphasized, the agreements reached during the meetings and negotiations held at that time gave new powerful impulses to the Turkmen-Emirati cooperation, contributing to the further strengthening of the traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of the two countries.

Meanwhile, collaboration between the UAE and Turkmenistan is expanding due to shared interests and strategic alliances.



Both countries focus on the energy, infrastructure, and trade sectors, strengthening partnerships through technology exchange, investment, and collaborative projects that contribute to regional stability and economic progress.

