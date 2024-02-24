Turkmenistan, Japan focus on developing inter-parliamentary relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan discussed with Japan the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Tokyo between Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Fukushiro Nukaga.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted proposals to strengthen the activities of the inter-parliamentary friendship group operating between the two countries, establish youth inter-parliamentary ties, enhance the role of women in inter-parliamentary relations and achieve sustainable development in the field of parliamentary cooperation.

At the same time, the parliamentarians paid special attention to the implementation of the initiative to hold a meeting of parliamentary leaders of Central Asian countries and Japan in Ashgabat within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

Furthermore, they stressed the relevance of the recent first meeting of the heads of parliaments of the member countries of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, established on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen Turkmen-Japanese relations through parliamentary diplomacy, as well as exchange experience in legislative work.

Meanwhile, the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan is a key element in deepening diplomatic relations and expanding mutual understanding between the two countries.

Regular meetings of inter-parliamentary commissions and the exchange of legislative experience contribute to the development of legislation that meets international standards, as well as the exchange of best practices and innovations, which strengthens partnership and contributes to the sustainable development of both countries.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel