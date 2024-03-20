Turkmenistan broadens cooperation with European businesses

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 20. Turkmenistan discussed with representatives of the European business community ways to develop economic partnership, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev held a number of separate meetings with European organizations and companies during a working visit to Brussels.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister met with the heads of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Walloon Export and Investment Agency, as well as the vice presidents of Philips and Picanol companies.

At the same time, Mammetkhan Chakiyev discussed issues of cooperation with the heads of the Port of Antwerp and the companies Cargolux, Exagon Global BV, Royal IHC, as well as DEME.

During the meetings, attention was focused on expanding existing cooperation, supplying equipment for various sectors of Turkmenistan, exploring potential projects, digitalization, using modern technologies, developing entrepreneurship, and investment activity.

The prospects of opening service centers for European companies in Turkmenistan were discussed in order to strengthen further cooperation and improve the maintenance of supplied equipment.

Both sides emphasized throughout the talks how crucial business and organizational experience is to the growth of entrepreneurship and how it helps Turkmenistan's transformation process.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and European companies is gaining strategic importance in the context of the exchange of experience and technologies that contribute to the sustainable development of both sides.

Supporting innovation and creating a favorable investment environment opens up new prospects for economic growth and diversity in the region.

