Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region starts sowing cotton

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. The annual cotton sowing campaign has started in the Dashoguz region, located in the north of Turkmenistan, in accordance with the approved schedule, Trend reports.

According to the official source, taking into account soil and climatic conditions, sowing in the Dashoguz region started somewhat later than in other regions of the country.

There is an extensive fleet of modern specialized machinery in the region for preparing land for sowing and for caring for cotton, including high-performance tractors purchased from world leaders in agricultural engineering.

Furthermore, farmers in this region mainly grow such medium-fiber cotton varieties as 'Daşoguz-120', 'Daşoguz-114', 'Gubadag-3', 'Jeýhun', 'S-4727', 'F-149', and 'Ýolöten-39'.

Meanwhile, the agricultural sector in Turkmenistan receives focused government support, providing farmers, private entrepreneurs, and other agricultural producers access to preferential bank loans.

Farmers benefit from subsidized prices on mineral fertilizers, high-quality seeds, and chemical plant protection products.

