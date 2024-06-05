Turkmenistan increases capital investments in Lebap region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 5. Turkmenistan is increasing 7.6 percent year-on-year capital investments in the Lebap region from January through March this year, Trend reports.

According to official data, during the specified period, the country's capital investments in the Lebap region amounted to 255.1 million Turkmen manat ($72.8 million).

Furthermore, the country has allocated 55.4 million Turkmen manat for the construction and installation of industrial facilities in the region, which is equivalent to $15.8 million (21.7 percent of the total investment).

This figure has also increased by almost 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively investing in the development of its regions, directing significant capital investments into infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads, schools, hospitals and residential complexes, which contributes to improving living standards and economic activity in remote areas.

As a result of these investments, the regions of the country demonstrate noticeable growth and development, which contributes to the even distribution of economic benefits and the strengthening of the national economy.