Turkmenistan secures natural gas transit deal with Türkiye's Botaş via Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. Turkmenistan has reached an agreement with the Turkish company Botaş to transit Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye through Iran via a swap arrangement, Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the Turkmen government.

Berdimuhamedov also shared that Turkmenistan has proposed the construction of a power transmission line from the Mary Power Plant in Turkmenistan to the Iranian border, in the Merv-Mashhad direction, in order to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the necessary negotiations have already been held, and a relevant agreement has been signed. The project will be implemented by Iranian companies.

Additionally, Berdimuhamedov suggested organizing another meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Joint Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in the near future. The importance of addressing a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral partnerships in energy, transportation, industry, and other sectors, was emphasized.