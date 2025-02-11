Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkmenistan secures natural gas transit deal with Türkiye's Botaş via Iran

Turkmenistan Materials 11 February 2025 11:43 (UTC +04:00)
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. Turkmenistan has reached an agreement with the Turkish company Botaş to transit Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye through Iran via a swap arrangement, Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the Turkmen government.

Berdimuhamedov also shared that Turkmenistan has proposed the construction of a power transmission line from the Mary Power Plant in Turkmenistan to the Iranian border, in the Merv-Mashhad direction, in order to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the necessary negotiations have already been held, and a relevant agreement has been signed. The project will be implemented by Iranian companies.

Additionally, Berdimuhamedov suggested organizing another meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Joint Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in the near future. The importance of addressing a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral partnerships in energy, transportation, industry, and other sectors, was emphasized.

