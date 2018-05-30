Uzbekistan offers Russia to build nuclear power plant in Navoi

30 May 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Uzbekistan proposed Russia to build a nuclear power plant in the Navoi region, Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.

"The president and the prime minister [of Uzbekistan] have today offered us a site in the Navoi region," Likhachev said, adding that relevant information is being gathered now.

Earlier, a deal was signed by Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev and the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov

The agreement creates a legal basis for bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan regarding the peaceful use of atomic energy.

