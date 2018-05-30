Uzbekistan offers Russia to build nuclear power plant in Navoi

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30
Trend:
Uzbekistan proposed Russia to build a nuclear power plant in the Navoi region, Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.
"The president and the prime minister [of Uzbekistan] have today offered us a site in the Navoi region," Likhachev said, adding that relevant information is being gathered now.
Earlier, a deal was signed by Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev and the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov
The agreement creates a legal basis for bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan regarding the peaceful use of atomic energy.
