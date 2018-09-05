New workshop for ferroalloys’ production commissioned in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

The Uzbek Metallurgical Plant JSC has commissioned a new workshop for the production of ferroalloys, Uzbek media reported Sept. 5.

The construction of the new workshop was held with the participation of Posco Daewoo, a subsidiary of the South Korean steel giant POSCO.

The workshop will produce about 25,000 tons of ferrosilicon and ferro silico manganese per year, of which about 8,000 tons worth $12 million will be exported.

In general, investments in the new workshop are estimated at $60 million.

The Uzbek metallurgical factory was put into operation in 1944. In 1994, as a result of its association with the Shirin Mechanical Engineering Plant and the self-supporting management of the Vtorchermet plants, it was transformed into the Uzbek Metallurgical Plant JSC.

