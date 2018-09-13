Uzbekistan Railways eyes to purchase new trains

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways is negotiating with the Korean company Hyundai to purchase new trains, the press service of Uzbekistan's State Tourism Committee reported on Sept. 13.

"In order to provide domestic and foreign tourists with high quality rail transportation services, Uzbekistan Railways is negotiating with the Spanish company Talgo and the Korean company Hyundai to purchase new electric trains," the report reads.

In addition work is underway to repair and modernize five carriages with a total of 240 seats.

The company is also planning to modernize the online ticket purchase system and thus travel agencies will be able to book tickets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news